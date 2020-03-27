Long-term potential ahead for local tech startup scene

Eddie Thai, partner at US-headquartered venture capital firm and incubator 500 Startups For the first time, investment in Vietnamese tech startups last year exceeded that experienced in Singapore to rank second in Southeast Asia. What were the key factors for the surge in investment in Vietnam-based startups last year? I think the surge was the natural result of Vietnam’s maturing ecosystem. For any digital economy the first wave of successful companies would be in media, e-commerce, and payments. So it’s only natural that such companies would have reached sufficient scale to receive tens or hundreds of millions of dollars of investment. Indeed, a substantial portion of the money invested last year went to e-commerce players Tiki and Sendo and payments players Momo and VNPay. How do you see the attractiveness of Vietnam as a tech investment destination in 2020 and upcoming years? There continues to be immense long-term potential for Vietnam tech, both for companies serving the domestic market as well as for companies serving markets beyond Vietnam. However, there are at least a couple of short-term risks to consider. First, obviously, there is economic risk due to COVID-19. China’s economy is suffering right now and, although Vietnam is doing… Read full this story

