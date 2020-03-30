Lockdown, what lockdown? Sweden’s unusual response to coronavirus

While swathes of Europe are under lockdown, Sweden is allowing life to go on much as normal. While swathes of Europe’s population endure lockdown conditions in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, one country stands almost alone in allowing life to go on much closer to normal. After a long winter, it’s just become warm enough to sit outside in the Swedish capital and people are making the most of it. Families are tucking into ice creams beneath a giant statue of the Viking God Thor in Mariatorget square. Young people are enjoying happy-hour bubbles from pavement seating further down the street. Elsewhere in the city, nightclubs have been open this week, but gatherings for more than 50 people will be banned from Sunday. Compare that to neighbouring Denmark, which has restricted meetings to 10 people, or the UK where you’re no longer supposed to meet anyone outside your household. ‘Each person has a heavy responsibility’ On the roads in Sweden, things are noticeably quieter than usual. Stockholm’s public transport company SL says it saw passenger numbers fall by 50% on subway and commuter trains last week. Polls also suggest almost half of Stockholmers are remote working. Stockholm Business Region,… Read full this story

