Localities rush to set up concentrated quarantine sites

A concentrated quarantine site at the dormitory of the HCM City National University. — Photo plo.vn HCM CITY — Neighbouring provinces of HCM City are rushing to set up concentrated quarantine sites to receive Vietnamese nationals returning from overseas who are subjected to mandatory quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng will arrange the Đà Lạt City's Student Dormitory with 960 beds and the province's Nursing Centre for People with Merit with 170 beds as concentrated quarantine areas for returnees from overseas, said Đoàn Văn Việt, chairman of the provincial People's Committee. The move aims to reduce the burden of similar quarantines areas in HCM City that have become overloaded, and Tây Ninh and Long An provinces, Việt said. The province's concentrated quarantine sites will able to receive at least 2,500 people who are subject to mandatory 14-day quarantine, Việt said at a meeting on Wednesday (March 25). He assigned the province's Department of Transport to allocate vehicles to transport people to quarantine areas from Liên Khương International Airport in Lâm Đồng Province as well as locations from HCM City and Long An Province. The southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu has six concentrated quarantine sites…

