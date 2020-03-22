Other News Local firms fearing a takeover By Trieu Duong Sunday, Mar 22, 2020,13:49 (GMT+7) Local firms fearing a takeoverBy Trieu Duong Nguyen Kim is the latest local corporation to be acquired by foreign investors – PHOTO: THANH HOA News that Nguyen Kim, one of Vietnam’s biggest electronics retailers, has been acquired by Thailand’s Central Retail has captured the attention of market observers in recent days. It also shows that foreign investors are actively participating in Vietnam’s market for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). The above deal was clinched in June 2019, but the news was only released with the decision by Central Retail Corporation (CRC), a member of Central Group, to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in Thailand on February 20, 2020. Since the third quarter of 2019, CRC has taken into account Nguyen Kim’s performance when assessing the group’s overall performance. Nguyen Kim is the latest local corporation to be acquired by foreign investors. Other major deals pertain to Kinh Do confectionery (sold to Mondelez International, from the U.S.), Pho 24 (sold to Jollibee, from the Philippines), Bibica (sold to Lotte, from Korea), Huda (sold to Carlsberg, from Denmark), Sabeco (sold to Thai Beverage, from Thailand), Binh Minh and Tien Phong plastics… Read full this story
- Dangote Refinery awards $368m contracts to local firms
- Local firm exports first batch of bananas to China
- CHP Stops Attempted Street Takeover Of 57 Freeway In Anaheim
- ANOTHER 'Christmas surprise' false alarm: 'Meteor' entering Earth's atmosphere over Guam sparks fears over Kim Jong Un's threat to launch a missile from North Korea
- New US owners of British defence giant Cobham vow to keep firm in UK - as government faces backlash over 'cynical timing' of £4bn takeover just days before Christmas
- Family behind UK defence firm Cobham slams the Government for 'trying to hide' £4bn US takeover by timing it so close to Christmas
- Marine Le Pen Slams US Firm as 'Foreign Predator' for Takeover Bid for French Company
- NTPC’s takeover move creates unrest among RTPP employees
- UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan rolls out plan for locally made car by 2021
- Security firm with uniformed 'bobbies' on the streets launches UK's first private prosecutions against shoplifters and pickpockets after police fail to bring charges
Local firms fearing a takeover have 361 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.