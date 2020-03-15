Latvian man confirmed to be 54th COVID-19 case in Việt Nam

The famous backpacker street Bùi Viện in HCM City becomes deserted following the city’s order to shut down of entertainment venues and services including bars, karaoke bars or massage spas to contain the spread of COVID-19. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vũ HCM CITY — A 34-year-old Latvian national was confirmed to be the 54th COVID-19 positive case in Việt Nam late Sunday, according to test results obtained at 7:30pm Sunday from the Pasteur Institute in HCM City. The male tourist, born in 1988, had visited HCM City and Phú Quốc Island in Kiên Giang Province. His medical records reportedly showed good health, according to the Vietnamese health ministry’s announcement. The patient, together with his wife, born in 1988, boarded the flight numbered TK165 (Turkish Airlines) from Spain to HCM City on March 8. A day later, the patient arrived in Phú Quốc on a flight numbered QH1521 (Bamboo Airways) and stayed at La Nube Residence from March 9 to March 13. On March 13, the patient returned to HCM City on flight QH1524 and stayed at two hotels in the city’s urban districts 1 and 4. At around 4pm Saturday, the patient started showing signs of fever and went by himself to the Hospital… Read full this story

