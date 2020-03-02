Large-cap firms report at least US$130 million in pre-tax profit

Most large-cap firms have released full-year earnings reports for 2019 with 29 companies reporting a pre-tax profit of more than VND3 trillion (roughly US$130 million).

A Vinhomes’ residential estate project in Hanoi. The company earned a total of 29.7 trillion VND worth of pre-tax profit in 2019, the highest among large-cap firms. (Photo: cafef.vn)

Total pre-tax profit of the 29companies is roughly 255 trillion VND (11 billion USD), up 21 percent year onyear.

Eleven of the total 29companies posted 10 trillion VND or more pre-tax profit. In 2018, sevencompanies earned more than 10 trillion VND in full-year pre-tax profit.

