Laos reports first two COVID-19 cases

A representative from the ministry spoke at a press conference in Vientiane on the same day that both patients have traveled abroad and worked closely with foreigners. The Lao Ministry of Health on March 24 confirmed the first two cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The 28-year-old man arrived in Thailand on March 4 and returned home on March 9. He then quarantined himself at home and was tested positive for the SARS-COV-2 on March 23 after suffering from fever, headache, muscle ache, and shortness of breath. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old woman returned home from Sweden on March 15. So far, the SARS-CoV-2 has been confirmed in 196 countries and territories around the world. Source: VNA
