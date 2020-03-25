Korean investors  on M&A offensive

Mergers and acquisitions propagate more long-term partnerships for all involved, Photo: Le Toan Last week, VinaCapital became the latest financial firm to strike a deal with a South Korean asset manager, continuing the slew of such partnerships in recent years. As part of this deal, VinaCapital and Kiwoom, which manages $40 billion of assets, will design new products that cater to South Korean investors in Vietnam and vice versa. Kiwoom’s Vietnam office, which opened last year, is also the first branch in Southeast Asia for the fund. Nguyen Thi Thai Thuan, CEO of VinaCapital Asset Management, said that the firm is “very excited about the growing interest from South Korea.” According to her, the two parties will work to develop a multi-asset fund, an index fund or a real estate fund in both nations. Just over a year ago, South Korean conglomerate Samsung Securities acquired 10 per cent of the stake in Dragon Capital, the largest overseas investor in Vietnam with more than $1.3 billion of assets under management. Following the deal, Samsung appointed one representative to Dragon Capital’s Management Board. Other segments such as insurance, consumer finance and stock brokerage are also witnessing a slew of strategic handshakes from… Read full this story

