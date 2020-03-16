Kiên Giang to expand industrial shrimp farming

Harvesting white-legged shrimp bred using the two-stage industrial farming model in Kiên Giang Province’s An Minh District. — VNA/VNS Photo Lê Huy Hải KIÊN GIANG — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kiên Giang plans to increase the area under industrial and semi-industrial shrimp farming models to 3,200ha and annual output to 28,000 tonnes this year, according to its Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Quảng Trọng Thao, deputy director of the department, said to ensure safe, sustainable and efficient shrimp farming, the province would carefully monitor the farming environment and outbreak of diseases to promptly address problems. The province is carrying out a plan to proactively monitor for diseases in shrimp farming areas in Kiên Lương District’s Bình Trị Commune, a major industrial shrimp farming area in the province, and will later create a shrimp farming area free of white spot, yellow head and taura diseases in the commune. The province, one of the delta’s largest shrimp producers, is setting up 44 sites to demonstrate the industrial and semi-industrial shrimp farming models. Farmers can visit them to learn how to practice the models. The province will also teach farmers shrimp farming techniques that use advanced technologies and water… Read full this story

