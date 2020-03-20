Keysight and Samsung collaborate on 5G technology

Samsung has been using Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to accelerate the development of its radio frequency (RF) solution, Exynos RF 5510, as well as its newest 5G modem, Exynos Modem 5123, which supports DSS technology. “We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with Keysight on 5G technology to support the development and commercialisation of Samsung’s next-generation 5G solutions to ensure that they meet the outstanding performance needed for tomorrow’s 5G devices,” said Woonhaing Hur, vice president of System LSI protocol development at Samsung Electronics. “Together with key collaborators such as Keysight, we’re able to deliver cutting-edge solutions that touch the lives of people around the world every day.” DSS allows mobile operators to quickly and cost-effectively roll out 5G new radio (NR) services by implementing a software upgrade on existing 4G LTE base stations to create hybrid 4G/5G base stations. This emerging technology supports the flexible use of existing spectrum allocations across low-, mid-, and high-frequency bands by dynamically switching between LTE and 5G NR coverage, based on traffic demand. Mobile operators’ deployment of DSS in their networks will accelerate the deployment of 5G services and support global sales of 5G smartphones predicted to reach 1 billion by 2025, according… Read full this story
