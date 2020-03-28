Katalon tops 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Software Test Automation

Katalon has been recognized as Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for two consecutive years Katalon is recognised as Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for the second year in a row. In the 2020 ranking, Katalon was at the highest position for the Software Test Automation market list, along with other market leaders such as Broadcom, Tricentis, and Parasoft, among others. To earn such distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. The ranking is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product or service. As of March 23, 2020, Katalon Studio – an end-to-end solution for web, API, mobile, and desktop apps test automation – received 398 reviews, a 4.4 rating out of 5.0, surpassing the second one in the list who received 86 reviews with a rating of 4.5 out of 5.0. Started as an automation tool for small- and medium-sized teams, Katalon has progressed to become an enriched testing ecosystem for enterprise-sized teams with more advanced needs. “We are grateful and delighted to be named a March 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Software Test Automation for… Read full this story

