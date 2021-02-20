International Judge rules Ronaldinho must remain in Paraguayan jail The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Mar 8, 2020,16:14 (GMT+7) Judge rules Ronaldinho must remain in Paraguayan jail The Saigon Times Daily Ronaldinho handcuffed and escorted by police at the Supreme Court of Paraguay at Paraguayan Supreme Court, Asuncion, Paraguay March 7, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS ASUNCION (REUTERS) – Former Brazilian international Ronaldinho Gaucho was ordered to remain in jail in Paraguay on Saturday after a judge ruled him a flight risk. The ex-Barcelona forward was arrested on Friday for attempting to enter Paraguay with a false passport two days earlier and spent Friday night in a police cell along with his brother and business manager Roberto Assis. The pair asked to be released into house arrest but that was rejected by the judge, who also dismissed Assis’s claims to have a heart problem because he showed no proof. Judge Clara Ruiz Diaz said their alleged offence was a “serious one against the interests of the Paraguayan state”. Because the pair posed a flight risk they must remain in custody, she added. Under Paraguayan law, officials now have six months to complete their investigation but Ronaldinho’s lawyers, who called the decision “incredible,” are expected to present… Read full this story
- New Mexico Jihadis Can Leave Jail Until Child Abuse Trial, Judge Rules
- R Kelly remains in jail on sexual abuse charges; lawyers says "singer not wealthy, cannot afford $100,000 bail'
- 16-year-old STEM School shooting suspect to be tried as an adult, judge rules
- Judge rules players not guilty in match-fixing case in Spain
- ITC judge strikes last remaining Motorola patent claim against Apple
- Judge Rules Taxpayer-Funded Medicaid Must Cover Transgender Surgery in Wisconsin
- Charles Manson's Grandson Must Take DNA Test, Judge Rules
- Portuguese ex-detective who blasted Madeleine McCann's parents in controversial Netflix documentary is jailed for seven and a half years for planning two violent break-ins
- Arch-remainer Gina Miller's lawyer says Boris Johnson is guilty of 'worst abuse of power in at least 50 years' at Supreme Court Brexit hearing into whether PM lied to Queen about why he was suspending Parliament
- Baton Rouge teen facing murder charge sent to adult jail; a 'huge setback,' attorneys say
Judge rules Ronaldinho must remain in Paraguayan jail have 352 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 8, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.