Italy unveils US$28b coronavirus rescue plan

Residents wearing protective masks wait to do their shopping outside a supermarket in Codogno, southeast Milan, a day after Italy imposed unprecedented national restrictions on its 60 million people to control the deadly coronavirus. Miguel MEDINA / AFP Analysts noted that the size of Rome’s rescue was the same as one the European Union announced for the entire 27-nation bloc on Monday. “It shows that Italy alone is supposed to make as much effort as the EU as a whole,” Allianz chief economist Ludovic Subran said. Italy’s Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said half the money would be used immediately and the other half stowed away and tapped should the health crisis spiral out of control. The announcement came as Italians grappled with a nationwide clampdown on public gathering that has emptied streets and shuttered everything from churches to restaurants. AFP photographers spotted masked sanitation workers in white nylon suits and rubber gloves spraying Florence’s empty Saint Mark’s Square with disinfectant through a long hose. “I can’t even recognise Rome now,” 30-year-old Muscovite Yekaterina said while posing alone for a photo by the usually bustling Trevi Fountain in the heart of Rome. Anything still open across Italy must close every evening… Read full this story

