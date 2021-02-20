Italy’s COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000 despite long lockdown, photo AFP The 889 new fatalities reported in the world’s worst-hit nation came a day after it registered 969 deaths on Friday – the highest single toll since the COVID-19 virus emerged late last year. The toll in Italy now stands at 10,023. An additional 5,974 infections brought to 92,472 the number of people who have officially tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy since the crisis began last month. Italy now looks certain to extend its economically debilitating – and emotionally stressful – business closures and the ban on public gatherings past their Apr 3 deadline. “Is it time to reopen the country? I think we have to think about it really carefully,” civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters. “The country is at a standstill and we must maintain the least amount of activity possible to ensure the survival of all.” Italians had begun to hope that their worst disaster in generations was easing after the increase in daily death rates began to slow on Mar 22. But the new surge has changed the Mediterranean nation’s mood. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told Italians late on Saturday to be… Read full this story

