Italy overtakes China with most virus deaths

A staff member wearing a face mask works in La Norcineria di Iacozzilli, a butcher shop in Rome, Italy, on Thursday. Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the country with the most deaths from coronavirus with 427 fatalities on Thursday, taking its total to 3,405. — XINHUA/VNA Photo PARIS — Italy surpassed China on Thursday as the country with the most deaths from coronavirus as the UN chief warned “millions” could die if it spreads unchecked around the globe. President Donald Trump said meanwhile that the United States is fast-tracking antimalarial drugs for use as a treatment. China for its part reported no new domestic cases for the first time since the virus appeared in the central city of Wuhan in December, before spreading worldwide. While there was a glimmer of hope in China, several nations tightened their borders and imposed lockdowns, trapping tens of millions of people in their homes. World leaders also unleashed nearly a trillion dollars to prop up the teetering global economy, only to see the once-in-a-century pandemic seemingly spiral further out of control. The death toll soared in Europe as Italy announced another 427 fatalities on Thursday, taking its total to 3,405, according to… Read full this story

