Is Vietnam’s aviation market losing its appeal?

Air Asia has given up its plan to set up a joint venture in Vietnam, while Vingroup has canceled its Vinpearl Air project.

On January 14, Vingroup announced its decision to withdraw investment in the aviation sector. The conglomerate owned by the billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong was the second big firm leaving the aviation market within three months.

The fact that Noi Bai in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat in HCM City have not been upgraded in capacity has hindered the development of the air route Hanoi – HCM City. This is the fourth busiest air route in the world as recognized by OAG.

This is the result of the strong competition of Vietnam Airlines, which offered cheaper tickets with prices closer to budget airlines.

