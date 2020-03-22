The Olympic flame has arrived in Japan, but will the athletes follow on schedule AFP/Philip FONG In a questionnaire entitled “COVID-19 and preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games”, which AFP has obtained in French, the IOC asks the Olympic committees of its member countries “how do the emergency regulations relating to COVID-19 limit the training and preparation of your athletes?” The IOC has been under pressure since USA Swimming on Friday opened what has become a chorus of protests by urging that the Games, scheduled from Jul 24 to Aug 9, be called off. In its questionnaire, the IOC asks about possible forced alterations or even relocation of training camps, without indicating what it intends to learn from the answers. On Friday, USA Swimming warned that its swimmers could no longer train normally without the risk of catching the virus. They were echoed by the French swimming federation, the Norwegian Olympic Committee and athletes. The head of USA Track and Field Max Siegel “respectfully requested” in a letter that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) “advocate … for the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo”. In addition to the growing number of voices in favour of… Read full this story

IOC asks member countries about coronavirus impact have 342 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.