Int’l cycling race cancelled because of COVID-19

The Return to the Countryside Cycling Tournament – Gao Hat Ngoc Troi Cup has been cancelled due to ongoing fears surrounding the potential spread of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, organisers have announced. The Return to the Countryside Cycling Tournament has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 (Photo courtesy of the Vietnam Cycling and Sport Motors Federation) The international tournament was initially scheduled to take place in May. The tournament, which has been organised by the An Giang provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and sponsored by Loc Troi Group for many years, is one of the most prestigious cycling events of the country. Last year, the event attracted 13 domestic and two foreign teams, competing in 10 stages across 772km./.

