Insurer PVI to pay dividend at 22.5 per cent

At the annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, PVI’s Board of Directors said the global economy is negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the company would take all measures to reduce costs and minimise the damage caused by the disease. — Photo pvi.com.vn HÀ NỘI — PetroVietnam Insurance Corp (PVI), an affiliate of the National Oil and Gas Group (PVN) plans to pay 2019’s dividend at a rate of 22.5 per cent, 2.5 per cent higher than the initial plan. The company has approved the target revenue for 2020 of VNĐ10.1 trillion (US$432.8 million), down 8 per cent from last year. Post-tax profit is hoped to hit VNĐ669 billion, equivalent to the same as last year. The expected dividend rate is the same as 2019 at 22.5 per cent. In 2020, PVI plans to restructure its subsidiaries in a more streamlined and efficient manner and promote the application of information technology in corporate governance to increase revenue and efficiency, especially in retail operations. By the end of 2019, PVI achieved revenue of nearly VNĐ11.1 trillion, 2 per cent above the yearly plan. Pre-tax profit reached VNĐ874 billion, exceeding the goal by 13 per cent and up 17 per cent over the… Read full this story

