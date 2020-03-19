BizInfo INSEE Vietnam sponsor VND500 million and 500 tons of cement for Mekong Delta Thursday, Mar 19, 2020,09:23 (GMT+7) INSEE Vietnam sponsor VND500 million and 500 tons of cement for Mekong Delta INSEE Vietnam coordinates with Tuoi Tre newspaper to sponsor VND500 million to buy water purifiers and water tanks to help households along with 500 tons of sulfate resistant cement INSEE Extra Durable for anti-saline construction projects and saline-affected houses in Ben Tre, Tien Giang, Ca Mau, Long An and Kien Giang provinces, contributing to mitigating the impact of drought and salinity. Recently, people in many Mekong Delta provinces have suffered from severe drought and salinity. This disaster has affected 10 out of 13 provinces in the Mekong Delta, except An Giang, Dong Thap and Can Tho. Up to now, five provinces in the region, including Ca Mau, Kien Giang, Ben Tre, Tien Giang, and Long An, have declared a state of emergency due to saline intrusion. The shortage of freshwater occurs on a large scale, seriously affects production and people’s life in the Mekong Delta. According to the Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development, saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta is at a severe level and will continue to remain high for… Read full this story
