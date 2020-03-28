Indochina Capital crowned at Asia-Pacific Property Award

Indochina Capital has just won the Asia-Pacific Property Award Indochina Capital was recognised as one of Vietnam’s best Property Consultancy firms at the IPAX Asia Pacific Awards Presentation Gala, which took place in Bangkok from May 3-4, 2018, for the work of its advisory arm Indochina Strategic. In a category that is regularly dominated by household names like Savills, CBRE, and JLL, Indochina Capital’s appearance on the stage was a welcome sight among the judges and organisers of the event. Hundreds of the Asia-Pacific’s leading developers, architects, interior designers, and real estate agents gathered at the Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park for the announcement of the results of the Asia-Pacific Property Awards. With 516 awards bestowed upon over 300 companies from 33 countries in the region, it was the largest International Property Awards regional event in the programme’s 25-year history. Michael Piro, chief operating officer of Indochina Capital and director of Indochina Strategic This is not only a milestone for the company, it is also a mark of excellence for their real estate professionals, who are always committed to delivering market leading services and creating the desired value for clients. The Asia-Pacific Property Awards, as part of the International Property Awards,… Read full this story

