Nation In worst-case scenario, two largest cities to face curfew The Saigon Times Monday, Mar 30, 2020,14:24 (GMT+7) In worst-case scenario, two largest cities to face curfewThe Saigon Times The entrance to Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital where more than a dozen Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. The country’s infection tally has reached 194 as of March 30 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Hanoi and HCMC to get ready for the worst-case scenario in the novel coronavirus outbreak, including a curfew for the two biggest cities. The Government Office issued an announcement late on Sunday on the conclusions of the Cabinet leader at a teleconference on Covid-19 infection prevention and control with authorities of the country’s five largest cities – Hanoi, Haiphong, Danang, HCMC and Can Tho. PM Phuc ordered the governments of Hanoi and HCMC to review and update their Covid-19 response plans to ensure readiness for city lockdown scenarios. He asked the two cities to prepare sufficient resources for all circumstances and strictly penalize speculators caught raising the prices of medical supplies, food and foodstuffs. Vietnam is entering the peak of the pandemic, which plays a crucial role in the fight against the respiratory ailment, he… Read full this story
