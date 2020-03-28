In times of COVID-19, sharing a small bowl of dipping sauce poses big risks

Using bird’s nests to enhance resistance during the epidemic season“Sustainable development must go hand in hand with creating value for the community.”Partnering with Sendo, CIMB speeds up in the race to be the “leading digital bank” in Viet NamUNIS Hanoi’s distance learning lessons go globalYOLA pioneers in offering online classes to help students ensure academic progress in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic HCM CITY — Assoc Dr Nguyễn Thị Lâm, former deputy director of the National Institute of Nutrition, has called on people not to stick to their habit of sharing dipping sauces during their meals amid the Covid-19 pandemic. While eating at home is considered the safest option at this time, families need to consider changing their usual habit of sharing one small bowl of dipping sauce, she said. Many people think sharing a small bowl of sauce is a normal and natural thing to do when each person has a pair of chopsticks to pick their food and dip it in a small bowl of fish sauce, soy sauce, chili sauce, tomato sauce, or seasoning. Sharing dipping sauce is also a sign of togetherness in the family. Amid the pandemic, eating at home is a necessity for… Read full this story

