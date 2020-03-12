ILA VIETNAM: Modern education starts with humanity at heart

Studying at ILA helps students gain skills, knowledge, and improves their thinking A serious investment in education In the late 1990s, Vietnam opened its doors to the world. It was the golden time for the country to develop, there was only one requirement – English for people to be able to communicate with internationally fellows. Small classes taught by Vietnamese teachers with dry and old-fashioned textbooks could not handle the societal needs at the time. ILA established a pioneering international-level English language education model – setting a new standard in education with the first line-up of fully native teachers in Vietnam. This new model quickly received a great deal of attention. From a single tiny classroom, ILA quickly grew and became the leading provider of English language training in Vietnam. Reflecting ILA’s two decades of development, ILA CEO Tran Xuan Dzu shared, “We have always taken the time and resources to invest in improving the quality of our curriculum. We deeply understand that success is when we can fully realise the effectiveness of every single ILA class, so that our students can truly learn something new each day and through this, they grow. That effectiveness can only be measured by… Read full this story

