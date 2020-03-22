Around Town Hue Walking Street during Covid-19 pandemic By Hieu Truong Sunday, Mar 22, 2020,11:06 (GMT+7) Hue Walking Street during Covid-19 pandemicBy Hieu Truong Nobody but a dog is seen on Pham Ngu Lao Street – PHOTOS: HIEU TRUONG The pedestrian quarters in the heart of Hue City, Thua Thien-Hue Province, normally full of local and foreign visitors, is now deserted since the 30th Covid-19 patient in Vietnam was found in the city on March 8. Most of coffee shops, bars, souvenir shops and restaurants along main streets such as Vo Thi Sau, Chu Van An and Pham Ngu Lao have since been closed due to the fear of the coronavirus. A group of tourists walking on a street with closed stores A man drives his cyclo passing an empty street Still, some, especially foreigners, are bold enough to show up, for instance, these foreign diners at a restaurant in the walking street area The intersection of Vo Thi Sau Street with Chu Van An Street is deserted during the spread of Covid-19 pandemic For your comparison, the same intersection on the weekend before the pandemic Foreign tourists strolling on a street lined with closed restaurants Share with your friends:

