Asia News Hong Kong to quarantine all visitors to preserve success of coronavirus efforts The Saigon Times Daily Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020,12:26 (GMT+7) Hong Kong to quarantine all visitors to preserve success of coronavirus effortsThe Saigon Times Daily A passenger wearing a protective face mask checks in at the airport, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS HONG KONG (REUTERS) – Hong Kong will quarantine for 14 days all people entering the city starting midnight on Thursday to prevent an “explosion” of coronavirus cases around the world compromising one of the world’s most successful outbreak limitation campaigns. Speaking at her weekly press briefing on Tuesday, the Chinese-ruled city’s leader Carrie Lam also advised residents to avoid all non-essential travel. Hong Kong detected its first cases as early as January, but thanks to severe social distancing measures and a strong community response has managed to avoid the scale of contagion seen in other countries and territories. It now faced the risk that visitors carrying the virus could spread it in Hong Kong, undoing the city’s efforts so far, which have involved significant economic and social sacrifices. Schools, which have been shut since January, were unlikely… Read full this story

