The owner of the homestay, Ms. Nguyen Ngoc Giac, said the house was constructed at a cost of VND 6 billion and was built with materials from coconut timber. The main house, built in the South’s traditional three-compartment style, consists of a living room and bedrooms. The 300sq.m main house is made from 1,700 coconut trees and has a longevity of up to 50 years The house was made by more than 30 artisans and skilled workers over two years. The 67-year-old business owner said that the idea of building a coconut timber house came from her fondness for coconut trees All furniture in the house is made from coconut timber which had been soaked in water for a year before use to make it more durable All tea sets, clocks, toothpick boxes and tea pots, to name but a few are made from coconut timber and coconut fruit. It is very difficult to make these things, said Giac The cost is around VND 600,000 a night for a room with two beds A painting in the living room depicts sceneries from the western region of Vietnam Coconut flowers are used as lamps The house is decorated with statues made from… Read full this story

Homestay made from 4,000 coconut trees have 283 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at March 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.