Hoàng Thùy Linh shines light on music scene

Hoàng Thùy Linh is one of the singers with the most nominations at the 15th Music Devotion Awards. Photo vietnamplus.vn HÀ NỘI Hoàng Thùy Linh earned four nominations, including song of the year and music video of the year, for Để Mỵ Nói Cho Mà Nghe (Let Me Tell), leading the competition for the 15th Devotion Music Awards. The award is held by Vietnam News Agency’s Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Culture & Sport) daily to honour music producers and artists who have made significant contributions to the industry. “The Devotion Music Awards is my dream,” said Linh. “It is not easy to be recognised by the awards. It is not only a fruit of hard work but it is also meaningful to the community and contributes to developing Vietnamese music. “I’m happy and proud of having four important nominations at the prestigious awards.” Linh is one of the outstanding artists in 2019 with the success of the song Để Mỵ Nói Cho Mà Nghe (Let Me Say). The pop song was composed by DTAP team about a young girl who loves freedom and doesn’t want to get married at young age. The lyrics are vivid and funny, inspiring listeners to sing along. The music video for Để… Read full this story

