Ho Chi Minh City proposes series of incentives for businesses hit by COVID-19

Ho Chi Minh City submitted the PM a package of measures that could help businesses and workers overcome the difficulties raised by COVID-19 Ho Chi Minh People’s Committee has submitted a document to the prime minister, seeking for approval for its proposal to help businesses deal with difficulties, including firms working in the services, tourism, and agricultural sectors, as well as small- and medium-sized enterprises. Notably, the city proposed to either exempt or halve value-added tax, halve corporate income tax and import tax for these enterprises. Additionally, employees working in the tourism sector will receive personal income tax cuts based on the level of impact they suffer. Furthermore, in order to support companies to maintain operations, the city proposed extending the deadline of tax payment to the third or fourth quarter of this year. Regarding land rent, businesses in Ho Chi Minh City which are impacted by the epidemic are proposed to have fees halved for two years (2020-2021) and extend the payment timeline to early 2021. Ho Chi Minh City requested access to the VND250 trillion ($10.87 trillion) credit support package, which was approved by the prime minister and assigned to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to implement, to widen the timeline for paying… Read full this story

