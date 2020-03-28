Vietnam Economy Hit by coronavirus, Vietnam’s Q1 economic growth slips to 10-year low: GSO By Pham Nhat Saturday, Mar 28, 2020,09:52 (GMT+7) Hit by coronavirus, Vietnam’s Q1 economic growth slips to 10-year low: GSOBy Pham Nhat Workers at a packaging factory in the northern province of Hung Yen. Vietnam’s economic growth hits a 10-year low of 3.82% in the first quarter of 2020 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s economy expanded 3.82% in the first quarter of this year, the lowest growth rate in a decade, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO). Officials from the GSO held a press briefing on March 27 to release statistics on the country’s social and economic performance between January and March this year. Officials reported that the agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector grew a mere 0.08%, thus making a minimal contribution of 0.2% to the overall growth. GSO pointed out that the sector is fraught with difficulties, such as the impacts of African swine fever, draught and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta, and risks of bird flu outbreaks. The coronavirus pandemic is having adverse effects on the production, import and export of farm produce, according to the… Read full this story

Hit by coronavirus, Vietnam’s Q1 economic growth slips to 10-year low: GSO have 314 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.