Corporate HFIC enhances capital mobilization for breakthrough projects Monday, Mar 16, 2020,15:45 (GMT+7) HFIC enhances capital mobilization for breakthrough projects Saigon 2 Bridge is one of HCMC’s important projects with HFIC involvement – PHOTOS: HFIC HCMC – HCMC Finance and Investment Company (HFIC), formerly the HCMC Investment Fund for Urban Development Project (HIFU), is a wholly State-owned company with charter capital of VND5 trillion. It targets to mobilize capital from domestic and foreign organizations and individuals to invest directly or indirectly into the city’s priority sectors. Between 2010 and 2019, HFIC raised over VND2.625 trillion from official development assistance (ODA) capital and VND840 billion from domestic sources. The enterprise mobilized more than VND2.134 trillion from direct foreign investment capital and VND1.832 trillion from syndicated loans. Besides this, HFIC cooperated with the HCMC Department of Finance to issue over VND18.1 trillion worth of municipal bonds, helping local authorities balance the city’s budget. Overall, HFIC has mobilized more than VND7.431 trillion to develop key infrastructure projects in the city over the past 10 years, contributing to the success of the city in implementing development goals and paving the way for welfare programs. The firm has invested in key projects in the city, such as Hiep Phuoc… Read full this story

