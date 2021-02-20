With its zero alcohol content, Heineken 0.0 is a perfect fit for any moment in life On March 17, Heineken presented its latest innovation in Vietnam, Heineken 0.0, a non-alcoholic lager brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct balanced taste – and only 69 calories per 330ml bottle. First launched in the Netherlands in 2017, Heineken 0.0 is now available in 57 markets around the world, including Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia. Vietnam will be the 58 th market to launch Heineken 0.0, in 330ml bottles and cans. The brand's iconic green label has been turned blue – the colour associated with the non-alcoholic category. Heineken's Master Brewers created the new zero-alcohol beer using only natural ingredients, resulting in a beer brewed for beer lovers, by beer lovers. Willem van Waesberghe, global craft and brewmaster at Heineken, said, "Removing alcohol from regular 5 per cent Heineken w ould have been easy, but it wouldn't deliver the best tasting non-alcoholic beer. Heineken 0.0 is brewed from scratch and has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body." Heineken 0.0 is brewed with the same natural ingredients used for Heineken Original (water, malted barley, hops, and Heineken A-Yeast). The alcohol is gently removed… Read full this story

Heineken 0.0 now available in Vietnam: great taste with zero alcohol have 295 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.