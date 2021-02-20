Stock Market Heavyweights pull VN-Index into positive territory after five straight falling sessions By Thanh Thom Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020,18:53 (GMT+7) Heavyweights pull VN-Index into positive territory after five straight falling sessionsBy Thanh Thom Employees at a brokerage firm in HCMC are at work in front of a stock quotation board – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange made a modest gain on Wednesday, March 18 after five consecutive negative sessions, thanks to large caps. The benchmark index edged up 0.25% from the day earlier to close at 747.66 points as the number of gainers far outpaced that of losers at 229 versus 131. Some 259 million shares worth more than VND4.2 trillion (US$184 million) were transacted, down 9.8% and 2%, respectively. Of these, block deals accounted for 53.6 million shares worth over VND1.3 trillion. Among heavyweights, Vietnam’s largest private firm VIC inched up 0.56% to close at VND89,000 per share while its retailer VRE rebounded to its reference level after a 2.5% decline in the morning. Several banks, such as VCB, BID and HPG, were among the day’s leading contributors as their prices were up 2.2%-2.6%. However, gas firm GAS and brewer SAB were the major drags… Read full this story

