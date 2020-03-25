Nation Health Ministry seeking passengers on seven flights linked to Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020,15:48 (GMT+7) Health Ministry seeking passengers on seven flights linked to Covid-19 casesThe Saigon Times Arriving passengers fill in mandatory medical declaration forms at an airport in Vietnam. The Ministry of Health released an urgent announcement on the morning of March 25 asking passengers on seven new flights that transported coronavirus cases to perform health checks – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The Ministry of Health released an urgent announcement on the morning of March 25 requesting passengers on seven new flights that transported coronavirus cases to perform health checks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Among the seven flights, Emirates Airlines’ Flight EK364 and Flight EK392 left Dubai for HCMC on March 15 and 19, respectively. The other flights are Aeroflot’s Flight SU290 from Moscow for Hanoi City on March 15, Thai Airways’ Flight TG560 from Bangkok for Hanoi on the same day and Royal Brunei Airlines’ Flight BI381 landing in HCMC from Brunei on March 17. The last two flights are All Nippon Airways’ Flight NH831 and Japan Airlines’ Flight JL 751 departing from Japan for HCMC on… Read full this story
