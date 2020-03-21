BizInfo HDBank reports outstanding business results Saturday, Mar 21, 2020,21:13 (GMT+7) HDBank reports outstanding business results HCMC Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) has announced its 2019 business results, with its pre-tax profit edging up 25.3% year-on-year to an all-time high of over VND5 trillion (US$214 million). Its after-tax profit was put at more than VND4 trillion, up 25.6% versus the year-ago period. The bank’s return on average assets was 1.8% and its return on average equity 21.6%. Bad debt fell to 0.98% of its total outstanding loans, the lowest rate in the banking sector. HDBank’s high profit growth was backed by higher revenues from lending operations and services, and the bank’s effective cost management. The bank made VND626 billion in net profit from services, surging 42.8% against 2018. Although the bank reported credit growth of 18%, its net interest margin rose from 4.2% in late 2018 to 4.8% last year, the highest in the banking system, leading to its net profit surge. As for services, revenues from insurance and payment services had the highest growth rates, at 54.5% and 67.9%, respectively. An HDBank leader said the bank is looking to obtain higher revenue from services and higher growth in the coming time. Bancassurance… Read full this story

