Infrastructure HCMC speeds up work on metro lines The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,17:49 (GMT+7) HCMC speeds up work on metro linesThe Saigon Times A section of the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line in HCMC. Local authorities are trying to put this metro line into trial operation – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The first metro line in HCMC will soon begin test operations while site clearance for the second metro line is being expedited to support early construction. Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported that the municipal government is accelerating crucial stages to test the operations of the first metro line, which connects Ben Thanh Market in District 1 with Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9, so that it will be up and running by end-2021. Local authorities are also trying to hasten work on the second metro line, which links Ben Thanh Market with Tham Luong Depot in District 12, and spans six districts – 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh and Tan Phu, with a total area of more than 251,000 square meters to be cleared. They are making every effort to complete site clearance this year so that they can begin construction next year. The line is expected to be… Read full this story

