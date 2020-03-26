HCMC HCMC rejects rumors of 14-day lockdown The Saigon Times Thursday, Mar 26, 2020,17:45 (GMT+7) HCMC rejects rumors of 14-day lockdownThe Saigon Times An officer operates a temperature scanner at Tan Son Nhat International Airport to check the body temperature of passengers entering the city through the airport. The HCMC government today, March 26, rejected rumors circulating on social media that the city will be placed on lockdown for 14 days – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The HCMC government today, March 26, rejected rumors circulating on social media that the city will be placed on lockdown for 14 days from March 28. The city noted that the rumors are incorrect, adding that the municipal government is trying its best to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The municipal government has asked residents not to spread misleading or baseless information and encouraged them to stay updated on infections and the development of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on official news websites, the local media reported. Also, the HCMC government assigned the municipal Department of Information and Communications to work with the city’s police to verify coronavirus information and identify and punish individuals or organizations who disseminate fake coronavirus news. Share with your friends: … Read full this story

