HCMC HCMC closes all cinemas, bars until end-March The Saigon Times Daily Sunday, Mar 15, 2020,15:42 (GMT+7) HCMC closes all cinemas, bars until end-MarchThe Saigon Times Daily A karaoke bar is closed amid the coronavirus’ spread – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC government has ordered all cinemas, bars, pubs, karaoke shops, discos, gaming outlets, and stages across the city to close from 6 p.m., March 15 until March 31 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The decision came out on March 14 at the request of the Department of Culture and Sports, said local news reports. The city government has assigned the Department of Culture and Sports and the Department of Health to work with relevant agencies and authorities of 24 districts to ensure strict compliance. Speaking to Thanh Nien, Nguyen Hoang Tam, chairman of Pham Ngu Lao Ward, District 1, which is home to many bars and clubs, said most owners in the ward said they will obey the decision. As of March 14, Vietnam had reported 53 coronavirus infections, including seven in HCMC. Share with your friends:
