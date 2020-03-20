HCMC HCMC agencies put on alert for Covid-19 The Saigon Times Friday, Mar 20, 2020,13:48 (GMT+7) HCMC agencies put on alert for Covid-19The Saigon Times A student wearing a face mask walks into the dormitory of the Vietnam National University HCMC. Blocks of the dorm have been used for isolation purposes during the new coronavirus outbreak – PHOTO: THANH NIEN HCMC – HCMC’s agencies must be on high alert for the spread of Covid-19, as some 17,000 Vietnamese abroad are expected to return to Vietnam in the next 10 days and will need to be quarantined in the city, according to City Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong. The agencies need to actively work out various scenarios for how Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, will play out and learn lessons from Italy’s devastation and efforts to contain the spread of the virus, he noted at a teleconference on March 19. Many parts of Italy overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases have had to seek help from retired health care workers and medical students, as the European nation had not foreseen the rapid spread of the deadly virus. Italy’s coronavirus death toll as of today afternoon (Hanoi time) is 160 higher than that of China, at… Read full this story

HCMC agencies put on alert for Covid-19 have 297 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at March 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.