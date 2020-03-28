HCM City authorities have stopped all inter-province buses and reduce 50% of passenger bus trips from March 28 amid the Covid-19 outbreak. HCM City to shut down inter-province buses The Department of Transport has sent the official document to the HCM City People’s Committee about the transport plans during the outbreak. Inter-province public buses from HCM City to Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An, Tien Giang, Tay Ninh and Ba Ria-Vung Tau will be halted from March 28 to April 5. 54 buses routes including 27 inter-province buses, nine none-subsidies buses and 18 subsided buses with few passengers have been halted. The total number of bus routes remain in the city is down to 78 and the number of trips is reduced by 50%. Each bus must carry fewer than 20 passengers or no more than 50% of its designed capacity. The buses must open all windows and limit using air conditioners. The department has also ordered to cut 60% of passenger bus trips. Each passenger bus must also carry less than 20 people. The same requirements are also applied to tour and contracted buses. All passengers and drivers must wear face masks.

