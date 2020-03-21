Hanoians to receive 1 million free face masks

People receive free masks yesterday in Hà Nội after showing their QR codes. Photo courtesy of iCheck Corporation HÀ NỘI — From now to the end of March, residents in Hà Nội will be offered five free face masks in public areas, shops and supermarkets in the city. People can register in advance and pick up their free masks at these areas. The programme has been initiated by iCheck Corporation (code scanner application) and Liz’N Health (American cosmeceuticals brand) in response to Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc’s call for people to team up to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vũ Thế Tuấn, CEO of iCheck. “As technology is our advantage, we want to donate carbon activated protective masks imported from the US for the people in a fair, safe and transparent way,” he said. People can register for their free masks at https://liznvn.com/ to avoid big crowds where the risk is very high. They will receive a QR that can then be used at shopping centres such as Big C Supermarket, Aeon Mall, Kids Plaza, Pico Mart, Sói Biển food shop chain and Lotte Mart. — VNS

