Hanoi streets fall silent ahead of official closure of businesses

All non-essential services based in Hanoi are to halt operations in a bid to stop the gathering of large crowds as a means of combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of midnight on March 28. All non-essential businesses have been requested to temporarily close until April 15, although supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations are able to remain open. The closure of all non-essential businesses in the capital is considered to be a tough measure that is necessary in containing the COVID-19 epidemic. Ahead of the decision coming into force, Hanoi’s usually bustling atmosphere is subdued on March 28. Businesses located on Hang Ngang and Hang Dao streets follow the latest government regulation as they try to avoid the gathering of large crowds. A shop owner says that the closure will cause some challenges for his business, although he’s ready to shut down for the sake of the community’s health and to follow regulations set out by the government and Hanoi authorities. Policemen on duty encourage local people to remain inside as a way of preventing the COVID-19 being transmitted through social gatherings. As people wander around Hoan Kiem lake, one of the capital’s most famous tourist attractions, people are aware… Read full this story
Hanoi leads FDI injection in first three quarters
