Every station’s are is 3×3 metres in line with the WHO standards. Photo: VNA On Monday, Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung ordered the city’s Health Department to set up 10 teams and arrange 10 quick COVID-19 test stations around Bach Mai Hospital to carry out mass testing after the hospital became the country’s main COVID-19 hotspot, with 25 infections. The Center for Disease Control, which received 5,000 rapid test kits from the Ministry of Health on March 29, will begin conducting rapid testing immediately. “The kits will show results in 10 minutes through blood samples,” Chung said. Hanoi, with 77 COVID-19 infections, is the locality with the highest number of cases among Vietnam’s 194. At the stations in Dong Da Secondary School, every people sitting with the distance of 2 metres queuing for test. Photo: VNA Of the 194 patients, 55 have been discharged from hospital so far, including the largest single batch of 27 patients from Bach Mai hospital on Monday morning. Many of the currently active cases are Vietnamese nationals returning from Europe and the US, foreigners coming from the same regions, and those who had come in contact with both groups of people. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than… Read full this story

Hanoi sets up 10 quick COVID-19 testing stations have 278 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 31, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.