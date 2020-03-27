Hanoi cuts bus service by 80 per cent to prevent COVID-19

Hanoi is looking to drastically cut the number of buses to prevent COVID-19 infections Hanoi’s People’s Committee has just requested all bus operators in the city to reduce the number of buses by 80 per cent. The time between two buses will be increased to 40, 60, or 90 minutes instead of the current 10-30 minutes. Additionally, the routes will only operate between 6 am and 8 pm, instead of the usual 5 am-10 pm schedule. This aims to reduce the number of passengers using public transportation, as well as infections among passengers and operators. In case people need to take the bus, they have to comply with the regulations and recommendations of the Ministry of Health, including wearing masks, washing their hands, and not eating and drinking on the buses. People with symptoms of coughing, fever, shortness of breath, or sore throat should refrain from taking the bus. If a passenger is detected on the bus with these symptoms, other passengers are required to inform the bus operator. Meanwhile, in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Tan Binh, director of the city’s Department of Health recommended suspending all public transport, especially buses. In addition to buses, Hanoi’s government has ordered the immediate closure… Read full this story
