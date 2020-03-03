Below are several photos reflecting the units’ preparations.
|The Military School of the Hanoi Capital Command is a quarantine area for Vietnamese citizens who return from the Republic of Korea.
|An overview of the school
|The personnel of the Chemical Corps spray disinfectant on buses which carry the Vietnamese people to quarantine areas.
|All accommodation areas are also disinfected to prevent the spread of the virus.
|A room in the quarantine zone
|Troops preparing necessities for those who will stay in the school for 14 days
|Leaders of the Hanoi Capital Command checking the quarantine area
Translated by Chung Anh
