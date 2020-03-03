Below are several photos reflecting the units’ preparations.

The Military School of the Hanoi Capital Command is a quarantine area for Vietnamese citizens who return from the Republic of Korea.
An overview of the school
The personnel of the Chemical Corps spray disinfectant on buses which carry the Vietnamese people to quarantine areas.
All accommodation areas are also disinfected to prevent the spread of the virus.
A room in the quarantine zone
Troops preparing necessities for those who will stay in the school for 14 days
Leaders of the Hanoi Capital Command checking the quarantine area

