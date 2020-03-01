Hanoi and HCM City residents enjoy first day of 2020

Large quantities of local people have been out in force as they take to entertainment areas in order to enjoy a festive atmosphere on the first day of the New Year.

In Hanoi many people choose to go for a peaceful walk around Ho Guom, also known as Sword Lake, on January 1.

24-year-old Huyen Tran comes with her partner to take wedding photographs on the first day of the year as they believe the images will capture a memorable moment in their lives.

Foreign tourists are in high spirits as they soak up the festive atmosphere in the centre of Hanoi.

Children dress up smartly as they head out to celebrate the start of 2020.

Business as usual in many bustling markets located in the small alleys throughout Hanoi.

Parents enjoy some time outdoors with their children at Thong Nhat Park, also known as Reunification Park, in Hanoi.

Located in Cau Giay district, Nghia Do Park is an ideal place for children to play games.

Many shopping centres are increasingly busy as visitors come to take advantage of sales.

The added volume of shoppers leaves food areas crowded.

Entertainment areas are packed with playing children.

In contrast to the busy shopping malls, the streets of Hanoi streets seem eerily quiet between 7am and 8am on January 1.

Normally busy stretches of road such as the Xa Dan-Pham Ngoc Thach crossroads only have a few commuters.

There are similarly quite scenes in Ho Chi Minh City.

The centre of Ho Chi Minh City at 7:45am on January 1 is not its usual bustling self.

National flags can be seen on display in front of every house to mark the New Year.

The first day of 2020 sees Ben Thanh market fairly quiet.

Many people could still be spotted out doing their morning exercises.