Hải to talk with his fists against cocky Australian opponent

Vietnamese boxer Nguyễn Văn Hải (right) in action against Charly Suarez of the Philippines during the Victory 8 event in Hà Nội last October. Hải will fight for the WBC Australasian light welterweight title in May. VNS Photo Đoàn Tùng HÀ NỘI — Boxer Nguyễn Văn Hải will have a chance to show the world and his Australian opponent exactly who he is when he competes in his fourth professional match at the Victory 8 event in Manila, the Philippines, in May. Hải, one of Viet Nam’s top boxers, will fight Australian rising star Francis Chua for a World Boxing Council (WBC) Australasian title in the men’s light welterweight (61-64kg) category. The war of words for the bout has already begun, with the Australian asking: ”who is this Nguyễn Văn Hải?” The 10-round match is one of two core fights of the May 9 event which will feature nine other Vietnamese fighters. Hải has recorded three wins in three pro matches with one knockout in his career. Chua meanwhile has bagged seven wins with three KOs in nine bouts, alongside one loss and one draw. “To me, every match is important and I am always ready for all fights,” said Hải who wants to inspire young boxers. “I have researched and watched him carefully and… Read full this story

