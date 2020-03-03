Hà Nam culls hundreds of poultry to stem bird flu outbreak

A farmer proactively sprays chemical to disinfect for her family’s poultry flock in Hà Nam Province. — Photo kinhtenongthon.vn

HÀ NAM — An avian flu A/H5N6 infection has been reported in the northern province of Hà Nam, the provincial Agriculture and Rural Development Department reported.

The outbreak was discovered by the end of February among a flock of ducks raised by Trương Văn Diện in Lý Nhân District’s Trần Hưng Đạo Commune.

The local agriculture department has destroyed 770 ducks at Diện’s farm, halted the transportation of poultry in and out of the area, and disinfected and vaccinated all poultry in the commune and nearby areas, said Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, deputy head of provincial agriculture department.

Poultry raising in Hà Nam Province has developed strongly recently due to the impact of African swine fever, Hùng said.

Many pig farming households have turned to poultry. To date, the province’s total poultry herd reaches 6.8 million, an increase of 15 per cent compared to 2018.

To prevent and control bird flu, the province’s agriculture sector is coordinating with localities to guide people on methods of safe raising and farm sanitation, to warn people not to buy breeds without clear origin and get the full vaccination for poultry. — VNS