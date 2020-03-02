Great opportunities for real estate firms to call for foreign capital

Akihiko Iwatani, chief representative of Haseko Corporation in Hanoi, believes that Vietnam is the most attractive market in ASEAN for Japanese investors in particular and foreign investors in general.

Iwatani noted that apartments in the large cities of Hanoi and HCM are the choice of many investors.

Meanwhile, Vietnam, with nearly 100 million population, stable economic development and rapid urbanization, has high demand for accommodations.

Thang added that current conditions are favorable for investors to pour money into Vietnam, citing high and stable economic growth, strong FDI, rapid development of enterprises and the increase in number of tourists.

Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) reported that VND178.732 trillion worth of bonds were issued in the first 10 months of 2019, and real estate firms were the biggest issuers.

Thanh Mai

