Illustration photo This is the latest effort by the Government to staunch the COVID-19 pandemic which has spread swiftly across the world and caused serious consequences. Foreigners enjoying visa-waiver program or overseas Vietnamese and their spouses and children having been granted with certificate of visa exemption shall only be allowed to enter Viet Nam if they can submit papers certifying they are not positive for the virus. The aforesaid measure shall also be applied to foreigners who are experts, business managers, highly skilled workers upon arrival to Viet Nam. All the above measures shall NOT be applicable to entrants for diplomatic or official purposes. All entrants shall be medically checked and have to comply with the nation’s COVID-19 prevention and control measures. Additional quarantine measures In addition to the current quarantine measures, the Government has decided that all incoming travelers from the US, Europe and ASEAN countries shall be subject to centralized quarantine. Competent authorities shall supervise and medically monitor those who are not subject to centralized quarantine during their mandatory isolation at place of residence. The Government also requested cut of incoming flights from COVID-19 stricken areas to Viet Nam. The Ministry of Health, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry… Read full this story

Gov't halts visa issuance to foreigners to staunch COVID-19 have 297 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at March 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.